Second fully electric Damen tug for Noatum Maritime

Damen Shipyards Group and Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, announced an agreement for delivery of a second fully electric Damen RSD-E Tug 2513.

Damen will deliver a second fully electric RSD-E Tug 2513 to Noatum Maritime. (Photo: Damen Shipyards Group)

Noatum Maritime took delivery of its first RSD-E Tug 2513 in July 2024. The Bu Tinah was the first fully electric tug to operate in the Middle East, Damen reported. At 25 m, the six-person tug is compact and well suited to modern terminal operation. Its Twin Fin skeg and double bow concept is designed to provide enhanced maneuverability and sailing characteristics in both sailing directions.

According to published data, the tug’s electric propulsion system provides 3,700 bkW total power at 500 rpm with a max battery capacity of 2,782 kWh. The tug includes Kongsberg Maritime US 255 L-Dive thrusters as well as two Caterpillar C32TA 1,175-kVA, 690V, 60-Hz generator sets.

The electric tug was tested in the harsh environmental conditions, with summer ambient temperatures up to 50° C. It offers 70+ tonnes bollard pull and is able to complete two or more assignments on a single charge and can be rapidly recharged in just two hours. It achieved a Guinness World Record title for Most Powerful Electric Tugboat.

Based on the success of the previously delivered RSD-E Tugs 2513, Damen is able to build the electric tugs with very short delivery times.

Noatum Maritime is establishing itself as a pioneer in sustainable harbor operations and accelerating the transition to cleaner, more efficient maritime solutions, the announcement noted. The addition of the second electric tug will enable it to perform fully sustainable berthing and unberthing operations at Khalifa Port with two electric tugs.