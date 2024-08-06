Sexton joins OTR

Patrick Sexton has joined OTR Engineered Solutions (OTR) as global vice president of Engineering and Innovation. In this role he will oversee OTR’s engineering team worldwide, ensuring all activities align with strategic goals.

“It’s an exciting time at OTR, as we’re not only investing heavily in product development, but also advancing technology and building global infrastructure,” said Tom Rizzi, President and CEO, Rome, Ga. “Patrick will be a great addition to OTR’s executive team, and he’ll help us continue to innovate and grow.”

Patrick Sexton. (Photo: OTR Engineered Solutions)

Sexton has experience in energy, electrification, automotive and similar industries. He has led the development of various products and solutions for leading technology companies, serving in both engineering and executive-level positions. He also has a background in providing technical and strategic consulting. He has been awarded 10 patents, with others currently in process.

“OTR has a proud history of innovation in off-the-road tire, wheel, and track technologies, dating back to 1987,” said Rizzi. “With 32 facilities and more than 1,400 employees worldwide, we’re only getting started. Sexton will be instrumental in further developing our premium solutions for OEM and aftermarket customers in numerous industries, leading to future growth globally.”

A native of Ireland, Sexton earned a degree in mechanical and manufacturing engineering from Munster Technical University in Cork, Ireland. After spending some of his career in the United Kingdom, he moved to the United States, where he recently became a citizen.

OTR specializes in off-the-road tire, wheel, and track solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. It has long established strategic partnerships with OEMs covering construction, lawn and garden, agriculture, mining and more.