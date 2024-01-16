ShoulderMaster picks Almaco for road construction equipment

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

16 January 2024

Australian manufacturer partners with Iowa-based specialty equipment OEM

Road construction equipment manufacturer ShoulderMaster has entered into a manufacturing and engineering partnership with Almaco, a contract manufacturing and engineering provider as well as a manufacturer of seed research equipment.

“Partnering with Almaco is a key step for ShoulderMaster as we continue our mission to deliver innovative road construction equipment,” said Craig Pinson, managing director at ShoulderMaster. “Almaco’s reputation for quality, innovation, and commitment to safety aligns seamlessly with our values. We are proud to have equipment manufactured in the United States by Almaco and look forward to driving further advancements in road construction technology while making a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

Almaco The ShoulderMaster SM2100 is a skid steer shoulder-paving attachment that the company said can increase the roads shoulder from 1’6” to 7’6” wide, laying either gravel or asphalt materials. The screed has been designed to drop 6 in. below and 4 in. above existing pavements to allow materials to be placed in multiple layers with gradients up to 5%. (Photo: ShoulderMaster)

ShoulderMaster’s solutions include spreader trailers, shoulder pavers, sweepers and water carts. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New South Wales, Australia. Its equipment can be found throughout Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

“Almaco is excited to embark on our partnership with ShoulderMaster,” said Mark Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Almaco, Nevada, Iowa. “Almaco and ShoulderMaster are both leaders in their fields as well as family-owned companies. We are looking forward to manufacturing high-quality ShoulderMaster products right here in the USA and supporting ShoulderMaster in the advancement of technology, sustainability, and safety for road construction.”

Almaco’s own product line includes self-propelled one- and two-row combines designed for research plots.

