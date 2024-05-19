SIAD launches high-pressure hydrogen compressor

SIAD Macchine Impianti, a SIAD Group company, introduced a 550-bar, oil-free, high-pressure hydrogen compressor, specifically designed to meet the needs of the transportation and hydrogen refueling station sectors.

SIAD Macchine Impianti said that the sustainable mobility supply chain is an area of particular priority for the company and, according to Sandeep Gadkary, manager of the Compressors Division and Global Service Division at SIAD Macchine Impianti: “This new product is the testimony of a dedicated team that has worked on this for almost two years.”

Sandeep Gadkary at SIAD Macchine Impianti.

He added that the compressor has been developed for use in hydrogen filling stations for heavy vehicles that are gradually beginning to appear around the world. “Just like traditional, gasoline fuel stations, hydrogen stations will also be equipped with pumping systems, using compressors like ours.”

The design of the new compressor focused on safety, low maintenance cycles, and low energy consumption. Gadkary said: “Our customers can rely on us to provide solutions that keep downtime to a minimum, ensuring continuous, trouble-free production. We recognize that every customer has different needs, and we are able to adapt our solutions to meet those needs. Whether it is size, flow or special configurations, we work closely with our customers to ensure that they receive exactly what they require.”

Paolo Ferrario, general manager of SIAD Macchine Impianti, added: “At SIAD Macchine Impianti, as throughout the SIAD Group, we understand the importance of providing innovative solutions to help reduce carbon emissions, and we are fully committed to playing a key role in this transformation. With our experience and future-oriented vision, we strive to develop pioneering technologies, such as this innovative hydrogen compressor, and to work with our partners to achieve this shared vision of a greener, more prosperous world.”

SIAD Macchine Impianti is the company that heads the Engineering area of the SIAD Group, one of Italy’s leading chemicals groups, with a turnover in 2023 exceeding one billion euros, 70,000 customers and 2,278 employees worldwide.

The company was founded in Bergamo in 1927 and is chaired and administered by Bernardo Sestini. It operates in the Industrial Gas, Engineering, Healthcare, Natural Gas and LPG sectors.

The Engineering sector specializes in the design and construction of technological solutions worldwide, including: air separation units (ASUs); natural gas liquefaction (NGL) plants; reciprocating compressors for process gas and air (including API 618); and oil-free reciprocating compressors for blowing r-PET and PLA bottles, CO2 capture and liquefaction plants, biogas upgrading plants and combustion systems.