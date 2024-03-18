Siemens Energy Highlights the Varied Paths to Maritime Decarbonization
18 March 2024
In the latest episode of the Power Progress Podcast, Luke Briant, director – Marine Solutions Americas at Siemens Energy, highlights the technologies that are enabling the maritime industry to move forward in its energy transition; real-world applications of specific technologies; and other opportunities that can enable the industry to reach its decarbonization goals.
Also available on Apple Podcasts.
