Siemens Energy Highlights the Varied Paths to Maritime Decarbonization

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

18 March 2024

In the latest episode of the Power Progress Podcast, Luke Briant, director – Marine Solutions Americas at Siemens Energy, highlights the technologies that are enabling the maritime industry to move forward in its energy transition; real-world applications of specific technologies; and other opportunities that can enable the industry to reach its decarbonization goals.

Also available on Apple Podcasts.

