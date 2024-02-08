SIMA Exhibition Cancelled

The 2024 edition of the agricultural equipment show SIMA in Paris, France, has been cancelled. It was scheduled to take place from 24 to 27 November 2024.

The official announcement has not appeared on the SIMA website yet, but the French portal Matériel Agricole Info has posted the news, quickly reposted by other media outlets.

Matériel Agricole Info cited as source Axema, the French union of industrial players in the agricultural equipment and agricultural environment sector.

Axema appears to have motivated the choice of canceling the show by the organizers with the downturn of the agricultural equipment market and the agricultural crisis in France but also in Europe.

A few other factors have concurred to the current unfavorable scenario, as for example the effects of the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and more recently the fluctuations of the prices of raw material and energy.

Another international show for agricultural equipment is scheduled to take place in Europe this fall: EIMA International, in Bologna, Italy, from 6 to 10 November.

FederUnacoma, the organizer of EIMA International, recently announced at a press conference that the number of companies requesting participation as exhibitors is very high so far.

“Currently there are 1330 construction industries that have formalised the (participation) request, with a request for surface area that already covers a large part of the Bolognese exhibition centre,” said Simona Rapastella, general director of FederUnacoma. “It is likely that in a short time one of the highest exhibitor presences will be achieved in the history of the exhibition.”

The last edition of EIMA International in 2022 attracted almost 330,000 international visitors.