Simmons Equipment to expand in Virginia

Mining equipment manufacturer Simmons Equipment Co. will invest $8.5 million to expand manufacturing operations in Lebanon, Va., to meet increasing international demand for its soft rock machinery. The company said it will maintain its existing facilities and employees in Tazewell, Va. In a press release from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office, it was said that Tennessee and West Virginia had also competed for the project, which is expected to create 75 new jobs.

“We thank Simmons Equipment Co. for their continued commitment to Southwest Virginia and the commonwealth,” said Governor Youngkin. “This expansion demonstrates that manufacturing growth continues to accelerate, and Virginia offers the strategic location to meet growing demand from international customers.”

Founded in Tazewell County in 2005, Simmons Equipment is a coal mining equipment manufacturer that employs the latest engineering and technology to offer customized solutions to meet customer’s needs, helping them achieve maximum productivity while ensuring the health and safety of the miners who use it. Simmons manufactures a wide range of equipment for the soft rock mining sector, including battery and diesel-powered scoops, haulers, and longwall support vehicles. The expansion will also allow for additions to the product line.

Simmons Equipment’s Un-A-Hauler family of high-capacity battery-powered coal and mineral haulers are built to ensure high productivity. (Photo: Simmons Equipment Co.)

“We are thrilled to be expanding our operations into Russell County,” said Simmons Equipment President and CEO Matt Simmons. “Our business has been growing into new markets worldwide, and this additional manufacturing capacity will allow us to aggressively pursue those opportunities. After an extensive search, we are excited to continue our growth here in Southwest Virginia. We were highly impressed with the efforts of the Russell County Industrial Development Authority, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, and the Commonwealth of Virginia to support us in this exciting endeavor. We look forward to being part of the growing business community in Russell County.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Russell County and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $270,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Russell County with this project, as well, and the OEM is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.