Sjoerd van de Velde takes over as MD of Briggs & Stratton EMEA

Sjoerd van de Velde (Photo: Briggs & Stratton)

Briggs & Stratton has appointed Sjoerd van de Velde as managing director of the EMEA region. Van de Velde was previously MD of the Turf & Consumer Products division EMEA.

According to a related release, van de Velde intends to work with the EMEA leadership team to develop strategies targeting ‘significant growth opportunities’ across Briggs & Stratton.

With the appointment of the new regional MD, Briggs & Stratton has restructured the company, bringing together Turf & Consumer Products, Power, Service and Electrification divisions under the same leadership in order to streamline collaboration across the company.

“Sjoerd van de Velde’s extensive leadership background and proven ability to drive growth make him ideally suited to advance our ambitious growth plans for EMEA and support our transformation from an engine company to a diversified power provider,” said Tom Rugg, SVP and president of Power and Energy Solutions.

Van de Velde joined Briggs & Stratton in 2018 as senior sales director of Turf & Consumer Products. He was promoted to MD in 2022.

Commenting on his new role, he said: “I am excited about this new chapter at Briggs & Stratton. Working with a talented team, I am eager to contribute to the company’s mission of delivering top-quality products and services to our customers.”