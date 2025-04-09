Skyjack shows new models, updates

Linamar Corp.’s Skyjack division used its Bauma 2025 stand to celebrate its 40th anniversary and show off a lineup of new and updated models and features.

Skyjack’s booth at Bauma 2025. (Photo: KHL)

The company’s E-Drive line made their European show debut during the event in Germany. The electric range uses a drive system that the company said provides “exceptional duty cycles and fully proportional controls, which offer a superior drive experience.

“We’re thrilled to showcase our expanded E-Drive line in their European show debut,” said Charlie Patterson, President, Skyjack. “These scissors boost productivity with an improvement of up to 20% in runtime per charge, while consistent power, traction, torque make these scissor lifts an ideal choice for a wide range of indoor and outdoor applications. We’re happy to have our SJ3219 E, SJ3226 E and SJ4740 E on hand to represent the range.”

In addition to the E-Drive scissors, Bauma also marked the first showing of Skyjack’s upcoming hybrid rough terrain boom range. The new machines offer three modes of operation with electric, automatic and manual. The SJ45 AJHE + and SJ60 AJHE + models are available with 51 ft (15.7m) and 66 ft (20.1m) working heights and suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

“Our new range of hybrid rough terrain booms is another machine that we’re looking forward to showcasing on stand at bauma,” said Patterson. “This new boom line provides a clean, quiet and sustainable rental solution while meeting true job site performance expectations.”

In addition to the two European show debuts in the E-Drive and hybrid rough terrain boom ranges, the Skyjack stand also offered electric rough terrain booms, alongside classics such as vertical mast lifts and rough terrain scissors.

Skyjack said its battery powered electric rough terrain articulated booms - the SJ45 AJE + and the SJ60 AJE + - provide long duty cycle performance, capable of supporting more than a typical full day’s use of machine operation. The all-electric axle-based drive uses an AC electric traction and pump motors for high torque power and consistent multi-function capability.

Skyjack’s booth is at FS.1102/2.