Socomec introduces compact Sunsys HES L Skid BESS
21 February 2024
Socomec has unveiled a compact version of its Sunsys HES L battery energy storage system (BESS), the Sunsys HES L Skid.
The new design improves overall efficiency, while reducing installation, transport and maintenance costs.
The new power solution is suitable for powering EVs, commercial/industrial buildings and microgrids.
Information released by the company notes that BESS are expected to play a ‘crucial’ role in grd stability and reliability as markets increase uptake of renewable energy sources.
Socomec’s new design allows for six battery cabinets to be daisy-chained per installation. All cabinets are shipped assembled and mounted to a skid system. This allows ease of transport between sites.
Once in place, the BESSs need an AC power (as required) and a communication connection.
The Sunsys HES L Skid joins the high-power HES XXL, which was unveiled in October 2023.
