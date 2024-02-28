Sroka to lead Bendix

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix), the North American leader in the development and manufacture of leading-edge active safety and braking system technologies for commercial vehicles, has named Piotr Sroka as president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), adding to his current Chief Operating Officer (COO) responsibilities.

Piotr Sroka

His appointment supports Bendix’s commitment to delivering sustained growth in alignment with its parent company, Munich, Germany-based Knorr-Bremse.

“Sound, experienced leaders supply the vision and guidance that enable ongoing business growth,” said Bernd Spies, member of the Knorr-Bremse AG Executive Board – responsible for the CVS division. “Piotr is a true embodiment of this notion. His insight, vision, drive, and transformation mindset continue to be a solid addition to the Bendix leadership team, helping drive long-term success. He brings deep business acumen, global vision, diversity of experience, and strong product and operations expertise at a critical time in our organizational growth.”

Sroka, Bendix COO since July 1, 2023, began his new role Monday, Feb. 26. He maintains his position on the Bendix Leadership Committee (BLC) and as president and CEO of the Bendix Executive Board with Dan Tassinari, Bendix Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and vice president of Finance, Indirect Purchasing, and IT.

Before joining Bendix in 2023, Sroka was a member of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse SfN – the firm’s commercial vehicle systems (CVS) division – since July 2020, where, most recently, he was partly responsible for the European CVS division. Simultaneously, he was the senior executive leader for the global Air Supply & Drivetrain business and Industrial Engineering and Indirect Purchasing unit for the commercial vehicle systems division.

Before joining Knorr-Bremse in Munich, he was vice president, Integration Management Office (Wabco-ZF) in Wrocław, Poland. Sroka was a part of Wabco for 11 years, moving through the leadership ranks, primarily based in Poland, but also as general manager and business leader – Global Steering at Wabco’s R.H. Sheppard Co. Inc. business from July 2017 to August 2019. Sheppard became a part of Bendix in 2020.

Early in his career, Sroka held roles in production and quality at Weldmet Industries in Roseville, Mich.; Delphi in Kraków, Poland; and Valvex S.A. in Jordanów, Poland.

Sroka holds two master’s degrees – in Mechanics & Mechanical Engineering and Management & Production Engineering – from the University of Technology in Rzeszów, Poland. In addition, he holds an Executive MBA from the University of Economics in Stockholm, Sweden, and Kraków.