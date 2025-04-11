Stauffer Diesel expands FPT engine distribution

Distributor Stauffer Diesel, based in Ephrata, Pa., is expanding its offering of FPT Industrial marine engines into the northeastern United States.

Tim Stauffer, CEO of Stauffer Diesel, and Braden Cammauf, vice president of FPT Industrial North America. (Photo: FPT)

“We look forward to expanding our coverage into the northeast USA with our esteemed partner, Stauffer Diesel,” said Braden Cammauf, vice president of FPT Industrial North America. “In building up their marine business, in addition to our industrial engine portfolio, we see a bright future growing our business together.”

Stauffer Diesel will provide FPT Industrial’s marine diesel propulsion engine lineup, including the NEF and Cursor series. The NEF series, used in commercial and pleasure vessels, is available in 4.5 and 6.7 L in mechanical and electronic versions. The Cursor series offers 9- and 16 L high-power engines, with best-in-class fuel consumption, for light and medium duty commercial applications. FPT said the engines offer high power outputs, with maximum torque available at low engine speeds, and low fuel consumption, while ensuring maximum performance and reliability.

“We are excited to partner with the existing marine dealer network throughout the Northeast,” said Tim Stauffer, CEO of Stauffer Diesel, “while working to bring additional dealers on board to support our customers.”

For five years, Stauffer Diesel has been a distributor of FPT Industrial’s off-road engines, and in 2023 it began to offer marine engines in the Midwest (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, New York Great Lakes, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin). Late last year, Stauffer Diesel acquired further distribution for marine engines throughout Connecticut, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.