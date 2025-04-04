Stellar Industries making Bauma debut

Stellar Industries, a manufacturer of work trucks, service cranes, accessories and more, is set to make its debut at bauma 2025 in Munich, Germany, April 7 to 13. At the heart of its exhibit will be the TM16160/28000 Large OTR Tire Service Truck.

Stellar TM16160/28000 Large OTR Tire Service Truck. (Photo: Stellar Industries)

The TM16160/28000 features a 6.1 m (20-ft.) body for transporting off-the-road (OTR) tires, along with storage compartments for tools and accessories. The rear-mounted tire manipulator provides optimal handling capability with +80° to -24° articulation, 315° rotation and a clamping width of up to 401 cm (158 in.). The continuous rotating pads and parallelogram design allow the tire manipulator to service tire and rim combinations up to 7,500 kg (16,500 lb.) while accommodating smaller tires down to 102 cm (40 in.) in diameter.

To support construction and mining applications, the tire truck is equipped with the Stellar 110P two-stage air compressor, a hydraulic-driven, air-cooled system delivering 3,110 liters per minute (110 cfm) at 12 bar (175 psi). This high-capacity compressor provides air power needed for tire inflation, impact wrenches and other critical service tools on-site.

The TM16160/28000 also incorporates a modified A-frame stabilizer system, which Stellar said combines the reliability of traditional stabilizers with the adaptability of out-and-down outriggers to provide stability across different worksite conditions, including uneven terrain.

