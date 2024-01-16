Steyr adapts tractors for military applications

(Photo: Steyr)

During an exhibition at the Military Engineering Centre of Excellence in Ingolstadt, Germany, Austrian tractor manufacturer Steyr showcased its custom-made tractors for specialized sectors with two uniquely adapted models.

Open to all professionals working in the field of military technology, the Industry Day provided a platform for military experts from NATO bodies and countries to meet with potential supplier companies, and for those companies to boost their visibility among these parties, and exchange experiences and knowledge to improve skills, products and services in military technology. Areas covered at the event spanned combat engineering to armed forces protection, ballistic defense barriers to emergency lighting, and rescue and evacuation equipment to vehicles, trucks and transportation, as well as earthmoving and mining equipment.

Tractors with armored cabins have been delivered to the the Austrian federal army. (Photo: Steyr)

At the event, which took place in early December, Steyr showed two models from its Terrus CVT series, the 313 hp 6300 and the flagship 340 hp 6340, showing their multifunctional capabilities. The 6300 was equipped with an armored cabin from Austrian firm Achleitner Fahrzeugbau, an option which will also be available on the 6340, for customers from the military, firefighting and other high-risk sectors where tractor power may be required for certain tasks.

Achleitnerhas already delivered machines equipped with armored cabins to the Austrian federal army. Tested according to the NATO STANAG 4569 standard, the cabs have been classified as meeting the Level 3 protection class. This means they can withstand the kinetic energy of a 7.62×51mm bullet, 155mm high explosive artillery from 60 m, and explosive anti-tank mines with 8 kg of TNT explosive.

“We aimed to demonstrate the multifunctionality and versatility of Steyr tractors to this specific group of customers”, said Marco Otten, Steyr Europe Business Manager Specialized Business. “Steyr tractors have established a reputation for their versatility across a variety of sectors, including agriculture, municipal services and forestry. However, the rigorous and demanding conditions of military operations represent arguably the most challenging applications. Our recent exhibition provided an opportunity to showcase the extensive capabilities we can provide in collaboration with our partner suppliers. We were pleased to note that the response from the military community was highly favorable.”

Steyr is a brand of CNH Industrial.