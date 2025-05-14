Steyr updates Plus tractors

Steyr now offers two transmission choices with its Plus tractors. (Photo: CNH)

Steyr Plus tractors now come with two transmission choices and additional features to match individual customer needs.

The Austrian tractor brand’s Plus tractors were introduced last year with S-Control II, a 40 kph 24F/24R transmission with two-speed powershift. The largest 100, 110 and 117 hp models – the 4100, 4110 and 4120 – are now also offered with an electrohydraulic powershuttle 12F/12R transmission.

Designed to meet the needs of front loader users, it provides 12 speeds in both forward and reverse, with electronic shuttle activation for swift but smooth direction changes.

Tractors specified with the 12F/12R powershuttle have mechanical draft control. From late 2025 the company said there will be an option for electric autoguidance, for ease of field operation and matching parallel passes. An optional telematics package will enable instant two-way data communication.

Features common to all Plus tractors, regardless of transmission type, include LED worklights, a larger 130 L fuel tank, and 75 mm more ground clearance, aided by a 420/85 R38 maximum rear tire option providing 480 mm total clearance. A brake-to-clutch feature allows drive to be disengaged using only the brake pedals, particularly useful for front loader work, while gross vehicle weight is up 7.7% to 7.0 tonnes, enabling heavier loads to be handled, and a larger hydraulic pump provides 82 l/min of oil flow for demanding hydraulically-powered implements.

Other implement connection upgrades include more rear lift capacity – up from 4,400 kg to 4,700 kg – and a new front PTO pack that features a wet clutch for reduced maintenance. The optional integral front hitch is compatible with a new Class 1.5 HD front axle, which now features enhanced steering response.

Models ordered with the established 24F/24R HiLo transmission benefit from electronic draft control for precision management of mounted implements, and Auto PTO to automatically engage/disengage the power take-off according to rear linkage arm height. Cab comfort is further enhanced by mechanical cab suspension, and the availability of hydraulic autoguidance. In addition, variable rate steering allows better adjustment to the steering angle of the front wheels.

The five models in the Plus range use a four-cylinder Stage V FPT Industrial 3.6 L engine with a maximum torque rating of 506 Nm on the largest model, the 4120 Plus.

Introduced alongside the updated Steyr 4100-4120 Plus Powershuttle models, the company said the new S635 front loader matches dimensions, features and capabilities of the tractors. (Photo: CNH)

New loader option

Introduced alongside the updated 4100-4120 Plus powershuttle tractor models, the company said the new S635 front loader matches their dimensions, features and capabilities, with maximum lift height/weight of 3.8 m/2,098 kg. It can be factory-fitted, or tractors can be ordered loader-ready with subframe and hydraulic kit for loader fitment by the dealer.

The S635 design includes an attachment pivot point that has been moved further towards the tractor to create an optimal centre of gravity for the tractor/loader combination, ensuring maximum stability during work.

The company said the loader boom profile is curved to maximise visibility, a design complemented by the positioning of the mechanical self-levelling mechanism beneath the boom and concealment of the hydraulic hoses within the arms, which also helps protect the hoses from damage risk.