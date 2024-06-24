Summit awards judging panel announced

Alan Berger

To determine the winners of the 2024 Power Progress Summit Awards, which recognize excellence in product design, development and innovation, the Power Progress team has put together a highly distinguished panel of experts to review the nominations and determine the winners.

The Power Progress Summit Awards are a highlight of the annual summit, which will take place Oct. 1-2 at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill. With the theme “Developments in Digitization & Decarbonization”, the summit is a day and a half educational and information program covering the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains being driven by emissions regulations; advances being made in hybrid, electrification and other technologies; developments in automation and autonomy, connectivity, artificial intelligence, and more.

In addition, the summit is partnering with the Off-Highway Conference, presented by Off-Highway Research, to share key market updates and how alternative energy solutions will factor into them.

Day 1 of the summit will culminate in the Power Progress Summit Awards presentation. Judging this year’s submissions will be a team of industry specialists, including:

Alan Berger, managing partner at abcg, an on- and off-highway commercial vehicle advisory practice. Berger has over 30 years of international product development experience in the commercial vehicle industry, much of it gained through roles of increasing importance with Volvo Construction Equipment, culminating in the role of senior vice president, Technology followed by Group Chief Technology Officer at CNH Industrial.

Chetan Dharmadhikari, technical program manager, Mercury Marine, has spent his 18-year career in new product development and engineering across diverse industries. His experience spans research, product development, budget management, failure analysis, manufacturing, team leadership and data analytics in the marine, automotive, oil & gas and electrification sectors.

, technical program manager, Mercury Marine, has spent his 18-year career in new product development and engineering across diverse industries. His experience spans research, product development, budget management, failure analysis, manufacturing, team leadership and data analytics in the marine, automotive, oil & gas and electrification sectors. Jason Drost, senior engineering manager at Aprilaire, is a mechanical engineer by trade who brings a broad range of experience working in both the on-highway and off-road industries. His experience includes diesel engine aftertreatment system development in the trucking industry and off-road OEM equipment, among other market segments.

Dennis Slater, who retired in 2021 after serving nearly 20 years as the president of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). Dennis previously served as president of the Construction Industry Manufacturers Association (CIMA), which became AEM in 2002 following the merger between CIMA and the Equipment Manufacturers Institute.

Click here to find the full bios on each member of the judging panel, as well as to view the award categories and judging criteria.

AWARD ENTRIES ARE DUE JULY 1, so be sure to get your nominations in. Third-party entries are welcome!