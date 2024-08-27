Sure Grip Controls offers custom armrests

Sure Grip Controls, a Bailey International Company known for custom control solutions for mobile equipment, announced the capability to design, engineer and create custom armrests for heavy equipment.

Sure Grip Controls offers the capability to design, engineer and create custom armrests for heavy equipment. (Photo: Sure Grip Controls)

“Our primary motivation behind creating custom armrests is to address the real-world challenges faced by operators and provide tangible benefits in terms of improved control, enhanced safety and increased productivity,” said Darren Lockyer, vice president, Sure Grip Controls. “We are confident that this new product line will greatly benefit both our customers and end users alike.”

The fully customizable armrests allow clients to tailor them to customers’ specific needs. Options range from selecting cushion materials and colors to integrating various components like joysticks, LEDs and push buttons.

Armrests and components can be fully sealed up to IP69K to enable reliable operation in demanding applications. Components are rated for up to 5 million cycles (20 million operations).

The armrests can be mounted with adjustable height and side/side/forward/back on the seat or cab floor to provide optimal ergonomic comfort. Multiple connection and interface options are available, including Deutsch connectors, integrated controllers or custom harnessing to meet client specifications and match the client’s assembly process.

Technical support is readily accessible for installation, maintenance and troubleshooting.