Sure Grip controls to unveil new roller module at IVT Expo
19 August 2024
Sure Grip Controls is set to unveil the new Sure Grip Proportional Roller Module at IVT Expo 2024.
The company, which offers a broad range of industrial joystick products for electronic hydraulic operations.
The new single-axis module is described as representing the next generation of high-level, analog return-to-sender miniature thumb controls.
Features include a low-profile design and high precision movement. Low-friction components are said to deliver more than five million cycles, for a long operational lifetime.
The unit is suitable for consoles, armrests or control boxes.
The IVT Expo for Off-Highway Vehicle Technology will be held in Chicago over August 21 and 22. Visitors can see the new roller module on Stand 1205.
