Sure Grip controls to unveil new roller module at IVT Expo

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

19 August 2024

Proportional Roller Module Proportional Roller Module (Photo: Sure Grip)

Sure Grip Controls is set to unveil the new Sure Grip Proportional Roller Module at IVT Expo 2024.

The company, which offers a broad range of industrial joystick products for electronic hydraulic operations.

The new single-axis module is described as representing the next generation of high-level, analog return-to-sender miniature thumb controls.

Features include a low-profile design and high precision movement. Low-friction components are said to deliver more than five million cycles, for a long operational lifetime.

The unit is suitable for consoles, armrests or control boxes.

The IVT Expo for Off-Highway Vehicle Technology will be held in Chicago over August 21 and 22. Visitors can see the new roller module on Stand 1205.

North America Other Components Joysticks & steering wheels Power Technology Monitors & controls
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA