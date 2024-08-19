Sure Grip controls to unveil new roller module at IVT Expo

Proportional Roller Module (Photo: Sure Grip)

Sure Grip Controls is set to unveil the new Sure Grip Proportional Roller Module at IVT Expo 2024.

The company, which offers a broad range of industrial joystick products for electronic hydraulic operations.

The new single-axis module is described as representing the next generation of high-level, analog return-to-sender miniature thumb controls.

Features include a low-profile design and high precision movement. Low-friction components are said to deliver more than five million cycles, for a long operational lifetime.

The unit is suitable for consoles, armrests or control boxes.

The IVT Expo for Off-Highway Vehicle Technology will be held in Chicago over August 21 and 22. Visitors can see the new roller module on Stand 1205.