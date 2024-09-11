Swappable EV powerbank from TUAL

TUAL’s new swappable powerbank solution is designed for electric heavy goods vehicles (eHGVs). (Illustration: TUAL)

The lack of public megawatt charging infrastructure is a major hurdle for eHGVs, said TUAL, a supplier of electric commercial-vehicle charging solutions based in Glasgow, Scotland. With that in mind, the company introduced a flexible powerbank for electric heavy goods vehicles (eHGVs).

TUAL said its 120 kWH and 180 kWH swappable powerbank solutions maximize vehicle up-time while ensuring route flexibility and extending an eHGV’s range by up to 120 miles, depending on application.

Developed in collaboration with some of Europe’s largest fleet operators, the company said the powerbanks offer a modular and scalable solution that can be integrated seamlessly into existing eHGV platforms. This technology enables haulage fleet operators to maintain continuous operations without relying on the UK’s underdeveloped megawatt charging infrastructure.

TUAL’s 180 kWh swappable powerbank for commercial trucks. (Illustration: TUAL)

“The transition to electric heavy goods vehicles is essential for achieving our environmental targets, but they are handicapped by limited range,” said Philip Clarke, CEO and founder of TUAL. “This impacts the use-cases and routes they can operate on, as the current charging infrastructure is simply not scaled for heavy goods vehicles. our swappable powerbanks are designed to bridge this gap, providing a reliable and flexible solution that keeps eHGV fleets on the move. This technology is ready for deployment now, offering a viable alternative to the long-mooted and long-delayed public megawatt charging network.”

Unlike traditional charging, TUAL said its powerbanks can be swapped out in under five minutes, ensuring vehicles spend more time on the road.

With swappable powerbanks, the company said fleets can operate independently of the existing grid infrastructure and fleet can extend their range and operational hours.

The modular nature of the TUAL powerbank permits them to be scaled to meet the specific needs of different electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) and eHGV fleet sizes and use-cases.

In April, TUAL first introduced a powerbank for electric light commercial vehicle (eLCVs) applications.