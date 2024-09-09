SwRI to talk H2-ICE applications at Summit

Leading independent applied research and development organization Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) is an active part of a consortium dedicated to the development of a hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2-ICE). In May 2024, it announced the consortium’s successful completion of a hydrogen-fueled Class 8 demonstration vehicle as part of this project.

Dr. Graham Conway, Southwest Research Insitute

To share updates about this venture as well as other potential applications for hydrogen in mobile machines, Power Progress Summit is pleased to welcome Dr. Graham Conway, who manages the Low Carbon Technologies group within the Powertrain Engineering Division at SwRI. His team focuses on several areas including low-carbon fuels, life-cycle analysis, carbon capture and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Conway, who is described as being “passionate about educating the public and policy makers on the benefits and challenges with different powertrain types,” obtained his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Leeds in the UK in 2012 and has worked at SwRI since 2015.

Conway’s presentation, “Hydrogen in mobile machines: advances & potential applications”, will be an exclusive that will cap off Day 1 of the Power Progress Summit, which will take place Oct. 1-2 at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill.

This year’s summit features a day and a half of presentations centered around the theme “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization”, focusing on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies, as well as automation and autonomy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and more in relation to their role in accelerating strategies to deliver more efficient and lower/zero-carbon solutions.

Partnering with the summit is the Off-Highway Conference, presented by Off-Highway Research, which will deliver state of the industry reports, both regional and global, and examine how alternative energy solutions will factor into the market outlook.

To see the full program or to register for this can’t-miss event, visit www.PowerProgress.com.