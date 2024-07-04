Takeuchi crawler dumper now offered in North America

Previously available in other parts of the world, Takeuchi’s TCR50-2 crawler dumper is now available to the company’s North American customer base.

Growing demand for crawler dumpers led Takeuchi to offer the TCR50-2 to its North American customers. (Photo: Takeuchi)

“The market for crawler dumpers is growing as demand for them in construction, mining and infrastructure applications increases,” said Lee Padgett, product manager for Takeuchi-US. “Urbanization here in North America has led to a greater need for these agile machines that can carry heavy loads over unstable or rough terrain, often in confined spaces. The TCR50-2 can do all that and more.”

The TCR50-2 weighs 14,440 lb. and is powered by a Yanmar 4TNV94FHT Tier 4-compliant diesel engine with a 186-cu.-in. displacement and DOC+DPF+SCR aftertreatment system. The engine is rated 118 hp and offers maximum torque of 302 ft.-lb. Two-speed travel with automatic shift enables travel speeds up to 5.9 mph, and with gradeability of 30°.

The crawler dumper has a 65° dumping angle and 8,157-lb. maximum loading weight, enabling it to carry up to 2.7 cu yds of material while rotating and dumping it in a single cycle. The 180° dump bed rotation avoids the need to continually reposition the machine as well as reduces wear and tear on the track system. The bogie-style undercarriage incorporates double-flanged track rollers, a high-torque planetary final drive and 18-in. rubber tracks, allowing a ground pressure of 3.9 psi empty or 6.1 psi with dump body fully loaded.

The compact TCR50-2 crawler dumper weighs 14,440 lbs. and can carry up to 2.7 cu. yd. of material. (Photo: Takeuchi)

The TCR50-2’s ROPS/FOPS operator’s station includes an intuitive 5.7-in. multi-information color display with standard 180° rearview camera, hydraulic joystick controls, adjustable suspension seat, air conditioner, radio with USB functionality and large cup holder. LED work lights, a tinted sun visor and cab window with rear windshield wiper and window vents all provide greater visibility. For added safety, a customizable travel alarm can be adjusted to sound for forward and reverse travel or only when the unit is put into reverse.

Wide-opening maintenance covers offer ready access to the engine and routine inspection points. Optimally positioned grip steps and handlebars provide steady access to service areas at the top of the machine.

Takeuchi’s Fleet Management (TFM) telematics system is standard on the TCR50-2, providing information on machine health and condition, run time (hours) and machine location, as well as remote diagnostics, scheduled maintenance reminders and customizable alert settings. It also offers geofencing capabilities.