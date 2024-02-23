Tedom introduces new low-emissions V8 engine
23 February 2024
Czech engine OEM Tedom has introduced a new low-emissions gaseous-fuel V8 engine intended for continuous-duty applications.
The new engine has a power output of 185 kW, which positions it between the existing models producing 150 and 275 kW.
To futureproof the new engine, it has been developed to use a naturally-aspirated stoichiometric system. Removing the turbo allows the engine to use natural gas which has been combined with a percentage of hydrogen, as this fuel does not develop the (MN80) minimum level required by many turbocharged engines.
The engine further features an ‘improved’ Bosch engine management system (EMS) that uses a highly-accurate air/fuel ratio control strategy. Maintaining the correct ratio is critical to achieving the best emissions performance with stoichiometric engines.
The EMS further incorporates misfire detection and knock sensing capabilities. Early detection of misfires can recognise issues which, once addressed will avoid emissions spikes. The anti-knock system can prevent engine damage, while eliminating the cost of an independent sensor.
With continuous-duty applications in mind, the engine has undergone more than 25,000 hours of pre-launch testing.
