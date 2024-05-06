Terramac plans global expansion

IPESA will represent the Terramac product in Peru, and Royal Eijkelkamp has been established as the European distributor of Terramac products. (Photo: Terramac)

Guillermo Suazo

Crawler carrier specialist Terramac has set its sights on international expansion, starting in Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Latin America.

“This global expansion marks a monumental milestone for our team,” said Matt Slater, vice president of Business Development at Terramac, based in Sugar Grove, Ill. “We are excited to introduce our equipment into new markets with the same commitment to excellence we were founded on.”

Founded 13 years ago, the company said it has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality crawler carriers that exceed customer expectations.

Strategic partnerships have been forged to support global expansion. Royal Eijkelkamp, a Dutch company and longtime business connection, has been appointed as the distributor of the company’s products in the EMEA region. Royal Eijkelkamp will facilitate establishing the network of equipment dealers across the territory.

Carlos Guzman

Furthermore, IPESA, an equipment dealer with deep local connections will represent Terramac in Peru.

To support its entry into international markets, Terramac appointed dedicated sales

representatives for each area. Guillermo Suazo, based in Portugal, will cover EMEA while Carlos Guzman, based in Colombia, will cover Latin America.

“Both Guillermo and Carlos bring a wealth of experience and expertise, along with a deep understanding of the local markets. Their focus is to build strong relationships and promote Terramac’s brand and values,” said Slater.

Terramac is part of CK Power family of companies.