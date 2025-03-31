Terramac to make Bauma debut

The Terramac RT7R features a 360-degree rotating upper chassis and will be on display in booth C4. 425 at Bauma 2025. (Photo: Terramac)

Terramac, a manufacturer of crawler carriers and a supplier of wheeled dumpers, will make its debut at the Bauma trade show in Munich, Germany, April 7-13. The exhibit is expected to feature multiple models highlighting the versatility of standard and customized units.

“We expanded into Europe and Latin America two years ago, and Bauma is an exciting milestone for our company,” said Matt Slater, president of Terramac. “We’re eager to showcase the versatility of our 360-degree rotating models and utility-built units to a global audience.”

At booth C4. 425, Terramac will present the RT7R rotating crawler carrier, the most compact model in its 360-degree rotating lineup. Designed for agility and efficiency, the company said the RT7R features a 7-ton carrying capacity and low 5.5-psi ground pressure, minimizing its impact on sensitive terrains. The company said the rotation of the upper structure enables operators to offload materials at any angle or on the go, enhancing productivity in limited access areas or rugged jobsites.

Terramac said its RT7U got equipped with a CRS 140 DUO sonic rig after three industry leaders collaborated to bring innovation to the jobsite. It will be shown at Bauma on Fraste’s stand. (Illustration: Terramac)

In addition to Terramac’s own booth, Italian drill rig manufacturer Fraste Spa will display a customized RT7U crawler carrier in its own booth, located at FN.721/9. Fraste and Royal Eijkelkamp collaborated on the CRS 140 DUO sonic rig and mounted it to the RT7U, creating a demonstration of how Terramac carriers can be adapted to specialized applications as well as remote and demanding jobsites.

The company said Terramac models can be outfitted with a range of support equipment, including hydroseeding attachments for land restoration, personnel carriers for safe crew transport, water or fuel tanks for remote jobsites and more. With a dedicated engineering team, the company said custom solutions can be seamlessly integrated resulting in a durable combination.

Hayes Manufacturing will show a full line of components, including this coupling design, on its Bauma stand. Hayes and Terramac are part of CK Power. (Illustration: Terramac)

Terramac said its distributor, Royal Eijkelkamp, plays a key role in bringing its crawler carriers to Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and said the distributor’s established market presence strengthens Terramac’s global expansion efforts.

Terramac is a member of CK Power Family of Companies, a collection of five divisions that specialize in delivering solution-focused manufacturing, distribution and aftermarket services to the industrial sector.

Joining Terramac on the stand will be Hayes Manufacturing, a distributor of power transmission components. The Michigan-based supplier is also making its first Bauma appearance at the 2025 event.

“We manufacture a broad selection of high-quality components, including couplings, bearing-supported stub shafts, and engine housings,” says Mike Lawson, vice president of Engineering & Sales for Hayes. “We’re eager to connect with existing customers and expand our reach within the global market.”

Hayes said it will have a variety of power transmission components on display, including a coupler kit used in the Terramac RT7R rotating crawler carrier. The company said this highlights the seamless integration of Hayes’ products within Terramac’s equipment, providing attendees with the opportunity to explore their innovative solutions firsthand.