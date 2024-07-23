Tesla supplies BESS Megapacks to Intersect Power

Intersect Power is currently installing 1 GWh of Tesla Megapacks at its Radian and Lumina solar + storage facilities in Texas, which will be fully operational within the year. (Photo: Intersect Power)

Tesla has been contracted by Intersect Power to provide 15.3 GWh of Megapacks, Tesla’s battery energy storage system (BESS), for the clean energy company’s solar + storage project portfolio through 2030.

The Megapack is a powerful battery for energy storage and support, with each unit able to store over 3.9 MWh of energy. Individual battery modules are paired with their own inverter for improved efficiency and increased safety, Tesla said. The systems are customizable and scalable, making them adaptable for projects of various sizes and locations.

Intersect Power plans to utilize more than half of the Megapack order for four projects in California and Texas, expected to start operations by the end of 2027.

Intersect Power announced on July 17 that it had closed two separate transactions representing an aggregate $837 million of financing commitments for construction and operation of three standalone BESS sites (Lumina 1, Lumina II and Radian) in Texas. Each project comprises 86 Tesla Megapacks, and Lumina II and Radian will be operated by Autobidder, Tesla’s real-time trading platform.

The sites will move from concept to commissioned in under 12 months and each will provide a capacity of 320 MWh of battery storage with a two-hour duration. The batteries provide additional flexibility to Intersect’s Texas operating fleet, the announcement said, offering 1.2 GWp of solar power with 1 GWh of battery storage.

Megapack systems are customizable and scalable, making them suitable for projects of various sizes and locations. (Photo: Tesla)

“Batteries will be a vital part of the energy transition and are the perfect complement to the billions of dollars of solar generation that we are building in California and Texas,” said Sheldon Kimber, CEO and Founder, Intersect Power. “These assets should allow us to provide more consistent financial performance from a diversified fleet of renewable generation and storage, benefiting from increasing market volatility and periods of high prices while protecting us from periods of low market prices. This stability will be critical as we expect to triple the size of our portfolio over the next three years.”

The balance of the Megapack order will be utilized in subsequent portfolio of solar + storage facilities, coming online in 2028-30.

The current order reportedly makes Intersect Power one of the largest users of Megapacks globally. It currently has 2.4 GWh of Megapacks in operation or under construction, with nearly 10 GWh of large-scale energy storage expected to be deployed by the end of 2027.

“Intersect continues to be an exceptional partner, and their development expertise combined with the plug-and-play nature of Tesla’s vertically integrated technology enables the speed and scale needed to enhance grid resilience and support greater renewables integration,” said Mike Snyder, senior director of Tesla Energy.

Kimber said the partnership with Tesla “is the foundation of one of the largest and fastest growing storage portfolios in the country.”

“This storage franchise is the perfect complement to our multi-billion-dollar expansion of renewable generation that is expected to more than triple the size of our company over the next three years,” he stated.

Megapacks for the current projects are scheduled to be delivered in 2025 and 2026 and will be produced in Tesla’s Megafactory in Lathrop, Calif.