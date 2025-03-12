Thermo King launches TracKing Smart Trailer telematics package

Thermo King TracKing system improves trailer performance (Photo: Thermo King)

Thermo King, part of Trane Technologies, has launched TracKing Smart Trailer telematics system, which will work alongside the existing TracKing Pro package.

Using TracKing Smart Trailer, it is possible to remotely receive information specifically related to the condition of the trailer unit, including data covering axle weight, tire pressure, brake condition, door position and lights.

The system can reduce risk on the road and increase uptime by alerting to a problem.

“As cargo management gets more and more complex, the need for reliable, real-time data becomes critical,” said Adam Wittwer, president of Thermo King Americas.

“The TracKing Smart Trailer telematics system empowers fleet operators to make smarter, faster decisions that help minimize costs, all while reducing environmental impact. This comprehensive solution can enable fleets to operate more efficiently, keep trailers on the road longer, and help their businesses to remain competitive in today’s market.”

Thermo King also produces the AxlePower energy recovery system that support electric cooling of the trailer. The system, which operates independently from the tractor unit, combines the an epower axle from BPW with Thermo King’s Energ-e battery pack and battery management system to cool the trailer unit.

The unit, which is self-charging while on the road, is compliant with ultra-low emission zones. Compared to a diesel transport refrigeration unit, it can reduce annual per-vehicle CO2 emissions by 7.5 tonnes.