Third Hydrogen Expo on track for September

KHL editorial staff

11 July 2024

More than 125 exhibitors have signed up for the third Hydrogen Expo, taking place in Piacenza, Italy, on 11-13 September 2024.

The show, which has exhibitors including Danfoss, Innio Jenbacher, Parker Hannafin and Toyota Material Handling, focuses on the development of the hydrogen supply chain, from fuel cell technology to hydrogen production, transport and storage.

Organisations involved include the Italian Hydrogen Association (H2IT), the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the National Agency for New technologies, Energy and Sustainable economic Development (ENEA).

The event is organised by Mediapoint & Exhibitions, the company behind the GIS lifting equipment and GIC concrete shows in Italy.

The three-day show will focus on the use of hydrogen in road, rail, and maritime transport sectors, as well as hydrogen-related innovations in construction equipment, lifting, handling, and industrial cleaning equipment.

Fabio Potestà, director of Mediapoint & Exhibitions, said he was happy with the exhibitor numbers; “it is clear that even the main foreign market operators have recognized the value of the Piacenza exhibition compared to other events in Italy.” He added that Mediapoint was working with trade associations to finalise the supporting conference programme.

The event will include the second Italian Hydrogen Technology Awards (IHTA ), on 12 September, and an opening gala dinner on the evening of 11 September.

A full list of industry events in power and construction, including the Hydrogen Expo, can be found here.

