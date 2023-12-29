Top 10 countdown of the most-read news of 2023

There was no lack of major news announcements in 2023, with new brands, new development deals and industry leaders stepping down or moving around. Take a look at our countdown of the top 10 stories from the Diesel Progress and New Power Progress websites, as we leave the old year behind and begin the New Year, when we’ll do some rebranding of our own – merging the two sites into a single silo site as Power Progress.

10. New brand for New Power at Cummins

Cummins Inc. announced the launch of Accelera by Cummins, the new brand for what previously had been its New Power business unit.

Assembly line at new Rolls-Royce plant in Kluftern, Germany (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

9. Outgoing Cummins exec to become JLG president

Mahesh Narang replaced Frank Nerenhausen as executive vice president and president of Oshkosh Corporation’s Access segment, which includes the JLG and Jerr-Dan businesses.

8. New engine assembly plant for Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce opened a new assembly plant for its mtu Series 2000 engines in Kulftern, Germany.

7. Cummins collaborates on open CV telematics architecture

Cummins Inc. announced a collaboration with the Eclipse Foundation, Microsoft and industry partners to release a new Open Telematics Framework for commercial vehicles.

6. Briggs & Stratton CEO reported to be stepping down

Steve Andrews stepped down from the company with immediate effect, citing “personal reasons” for his departure.

Deutz and Daimler Truck completed the engine development agreement through which Deutz will assemble, manufacture, distribute and market Daimler engines. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

5. Deutz, Daimler engine deal is done

A comprehensive engine development agreement between German engine manufacturer Deutz and Daimler Truck AG was approved by regulatory authorities and was closed in March.

4. Generac sued by supplier for alleged non-payment

Generac Power Systems became the subject of a legal campaign initiated by one of its suppliers, accusing the global power equipment and generator manufacturer of failing to pay millions of dollars in parts orders. The company “strongly” disputed the allegations.

3. Andersson out as Husqvarna Group CEO

On Feb. 2, Husqvarna Group announced Henric Andersson would be exiting his role as board member of Husqvarna AB and CEO with immediate effect.

ACT Research forecast strong figures for the trucking industry in 2023, 2024 and 2025. (Photo: ACT Research)

2. Trucking industry forecasted to improve in 2023, 2024

ACT Research announced in mid-August that its forecasts for Classes 5-7, Class 8 and trailer output in 2023 and 2024 were expected to move higher based on an improved economic growth outlook.

1. Kohler rebrands power business

In April of 2023, Kohler announced it would be rebranding the Kohler Power business to Kohler Energy in a move to align its focus. It formalized this plan in early November when it announced Kohler Energy would be set up as an independent business with Platinum Equity as the majority investment partner.