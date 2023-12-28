Top 10 most-read new power system news of 2023

New power system developments announced at this year’s major industry events dominated the headlines in 2023. Following is a list of the top 10 most-read new product announcements, which represent an interesting mix of technologies and fuel types, all of which we’ll continue to cover as Diesel Progress and New Power Progress join together to become Power Progress in 2024.

Cummins 15-liter hydrogen engine (Photo: Cummins)

1. Cummins introduces fuel-agnostic 15-liter engine at ConExpo

Cummins unveiled its new 15-liter, fuel agnostic engine at the ConExpo trade show in Las Vegas, noting the single platform is capable of supporting various fuel types, including hydrogen, natural gas and diesel.

2. Cat unveils new 13 L diesel engine at ConExpo

Caterpillar announced the development of the Cat C13D, a new 13 L diesel engine platform designed to optimize the performance of heavy-duty off-highway applications.

3. Cummins unveils new L9 Harvest engine at Agritechnica 2023

Cummins unveiled three of its latest agricultural machine engines at Agritechnica 2023, including the B6.7H hydrogen internal combustion engine, B4.5 Structural tractor engine and L9 Harvest engine.

Kohler has launched two new models in its KD Series industrial gen-set line, rated 700 and 750 kW. (Photo: Kohler)

4. Modine’s new battery thermal management system

Modine Manufacturing Co. announced the launch of a new edition of its EVantage battery thermal management system designed to meet the specific demands of on- and off-road electric vehicles.

5. Kohler expands KD Series

Kohler announced it is expanding its KD Series line of industrial diesel generators with two new units designed for 60-Hz markets.

6. Deutz displays new developments in drive technology

Deutz presented its latest developments in sustainable drive systems at ConExpo/IFPE 2023, including diesel, gas, electric and hydrogen technologies such as the TCG 7.8 H2 hydrogen combustion engine.

7. Hydrogen, hybrids the highlights for Kubota

Kubota showcased a number of new developments at ConExpo, including a new 3.8 L hydrogen engine and two new hybrid engine systems.

Baudouin 8M33 engine (Photo: Baudouin)

8. FPT C16 turbo engine debuts in Steiger 715 tractor

The all-new FPT C16 TST two-stage turbo engine made its debut in the Case IH Steiger 715 Quadtrac tractor at Farm Progress Show 2023.

9. Baudouin introduces 8M33 engine at MEE

Baudouin has launched its new 8M33 Powerkit 26.1 L V8 turbo diesel engine at the Middle East Energy (MEE) trade show in Dubai.

10. Hyundai Doosan Infracore to launch hydrogen engine

Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) said it is accelerating its engine development after finishing the design of hydrogen internal combustion engines and rolling out the prototype.