Toyota starts H2 fuel cell truck pilot program

Toyota HD truck operating for Coca-Cola (Photo: Toyota)

Toyota is working with Coca-Cola and Air Liquide on a pilot program for a new hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy-duty truck.

The trucks are intended to serve as proof of concept, demonstrating the efficiency of fuel cell technology and viability for use with transport.

Thiebault Pacquet, vice president R&D, Toyota Motor Europe, commented: “The insights gained from these proofs-of-concept will serve as crucial milestones on our path towards achieving zero tailpipe carbon emissions in our logistics operations by 2040.”

The fuel cells generate electricity via a chemical reaction. That power is stored in onboard battery packs to power the driven wheels and other onboard systems. The only byproduct is water.

Use of fuel cell technology should help to reduce the carbon footprint of long-haul logistics, while also stimulating development of a hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.

As part of the test, Coca-Cola will operate the trucks on supply runs, while Air Liquide will deliver hydrogen fuel produced using renewable energy, otherwise known as ‘green’ hydrogen.

Erwin Penfornis, vice president, Hydrogen Energy World Business Line, Air Liquide, said: “Air Liquide shares the same ambition as Coca-Cola and Toyota: implementing concrete solutions to meet the challenge of energy transition.

“This collaborative project is part of such an approach and will demonstrate the relevance of hydrogen for heavy-duty mobility. With a growing call for products with a low carbon transportation footprint, hydrogen is particularly well-suited to long-distance transportation, providing flexibility and productivity.”

While trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells offer a route to zero-emission logistics operations, there are some downsides. The technology remains expensive, while availability of green hydrogen is also very limited and per-kilo cost remains high.

On the positive side, trucks operating from hubs offer a good opportunity for using the tech as hydrogen can be delivered to those depot refuelling points with comparative ease.