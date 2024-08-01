Transfluid Launched Hybrid Booster

Transfluid launched the HB Hybrid Booster system, available in different configurations with maximum input torques ranging from 20 Nm to 70 Nm and peak electric motor powers reaching up to 144 kW.

The HB Hybrid Booster is available in various combinations of transmission, electric motor, and SAE connections.

Various combinations of transmission, electric motor, and SAE connections are possible, thus adapting to multiple application needs.

The Transfluid HB Hybrid Booster operates in two specific modes:

Booster function: during acceleration, the electric motor assists the internal combustion engine by providing additional torque to the driveline

Regeneration function: when the electric motor is not needed for propulsion, it generates energy to recharge the batteries and power onboard services

The HB Hybrid Booster enables the downsizing of internal combustion engines and the limitation of their power output, significantly reducing emissions. The additional power required to achieve the desired performance is provided by the integrated electric motor, enhancing overall energy efficiency.

Transfluid said that, in addition to environmental benefits, the HB Hybrid Booster offers significant operational advantages. By also functioning as a generator, the system ensures optimal operational efficiency and sustainability, addressing the challenges of today’s market with innovative solutions.

In 2024, Transfluid celebrates the 10th anniversary of the installation of its first hybrid system on a vessel.

Today, the company offers a complete range of products which are rigorously tested, certified and produced in series. Transfluid’s hybrid systems find application across various vessels: from taxi boats to pilot boats, patrol vessels, passenger ships, and more.