Transfluid Launched Hybrid Booster

Roberta Prandi

01 August 2024

Transfluid launched the HB Hybrid Booster system, available in different configurations with maximum input torques ranging from 20 Nm to 70 Nm and peak electric motor powers reaching up to 144 kW.

Transfluid's Hybrid Booster The HB Hybrid Booster is available in various combinations of transmission, electric motor, and SAE connections.

Various combinations of transmission, electric motor, and SAE connections are possible, thus adapting to multiple application needs.

The Transfluid HB Hybrid Booster operates in two specific modes:

  • Booster function: during acceleration, the electric motor assists the internal combustion engine by providing additional torque to the driveline
  • Regeneration function: when the electric motor is not needed for propulsion, it generates energy to recharge the batteries and power onboard services

The HB Hybrid Booster enables the downsizing of internal combustion engines and the limitation of their power output, significantly reducing emissions. The additional power required to achieve the desired performance is provided by the integrated electric motor, enhancing overall energy efficiency.

Transfluid said that, in addition to environmental benefits, the HB Hybrid Booster offers significant operational advantages. By also functioning as a generator, the system ensures optimal operational efficiency and sustainability, addressing the challenges of today’s market with innovative solutions.

In 2024, Transfluid celebrates the 10th anniversary of the installation of its first hybrid system on a vessel.

Today, the company offers a complete range of products which are rigorously tested, certified and produced in series. Transfluid’s hybrid systems find application across various vessels: from taxi boats to pilot boats, patrol vessels, passenger ships, and more.

Winged horse at the opening ceremony of Paris Olympic Games powered by Transfluid electric motor The winged horse that flew over the waters of the Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, was propelled by a Transfluid-Bellmarine electric motor.
Industry News Power System
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA