Traverso named president of Fluid Conveyance division at Danfoss

Danfoss Power Solutions said it has appointed Domenico Traverso as the president of its Fluid Conveyance division, effective June 1. In addition to his new role, Traverso will continue to serve as president, Incubation division, and lead the Business Development and Innovation function.

Domenico Traverso. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

Traverso will take on overall responsibilities for Fluid Conveyance, leading its four business units — Rubber Hydraulic Hose and Fittings; Connectors; Fuel, Air Conditioning, Thermoplastic and Specialty; and Private Label and SEL Hose — and all functional areas. Danfoss said he brings a proven track record in scaling innovation and internationalization to his new role as well as demonstrated success in effectively driving growth and profitability.

“My focus will be on optimizing our Fluid Conveyance business in its current markets and positioning it for growth in emerging and rapidly expanding market sectors,” Traverso said. “Ensuring seamless operational performance is my top priority, as it directly impacts our customer experience through improved lead times, on-time delivery and exceptional quality. Superior performance will also drive our growth and expansion efforts. There are significant needs and incredible potential for fluid conveyance systems in data centers and electric vehicles, and Danfoss is ready to deliver with the right components and deep application know-how.”

Traverso will report directly to Eric Alström, president of Danfoss Power Solutions, who said the company values his entrepreneurial mindset, leadership experience and positive attitude.

“His unique perspective and skillset will make a difference as our Fluid Conveyance division adds new markets to its leading positions in mobile and industrial machinery,” Alström said.

Based at the company’s offices in Hamburg, Germany, Traverso joined Danfoss in 2010 as vice president at Sauer-Danfoss, where he led a portfolio of four independent businesses, the company said. In 2014, he was appointed president, Work Function division, which was a role he held until being named president, Editron and Incubation divisions, in 2021.

Prior to Danfoss, Traverso held a variety of management roles at GKN Automotive. He has more than 20 years of experience, specializing in turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions, carve-outs and post-merger integrations. He has earned certificates in executive management, finance and business from the London Business School; International Institute for Management Development; University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business; MIT Sloan School of Management; and UCLA Anderson School of Management.