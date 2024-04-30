Trueblood named VP for Cummins Emissions Solutions

Cummins Inc. has named Alison Trueblood to vice president - Cummins Emissions Solutions, effective May 1.

Alison Trueblood

In announcing the move, Jennifer Rumsey, chair and CEO, Cummins Inc., described Trueblood as a “dynamic and caring leader with a unique ability to drive our business forward, while always keeping our customers and employees at the center of all we do.”

Trueblood has held leadership roles across various Cummins’ businesses. In her previous role, she led Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Technologies for Accelera by Cummins and was instrumental in optimizing key commercial relationships, securing funding for critical programs and helping the team to hit numerous milestones, Cummins stated. She also has experience in commercial leadership roles across the Engine, Distribution, Power Generation and Accelera businesses, serving customers in the on-highway and industrial segments.

As part of her past roles, Trueblood developed market share growth initiatives, including evolving Cummins’ Engine Business in Europe and expanding key partnerships within the region, the company said. In addition, she managed new product development programs and has experience establishing manufacturing readiness and leading businesses to improve Cummins’ profitability.

Trueblood enters into her new role at an important time for the company, said Rumsey. “As emissions regulations become stricter and our customers continue to depend on Cummins to meet their needs today and as they transition to the future, it is imperative we have a leader for Cummins Emissions Solutions who can build on our strong foundation and navigate the path forward,” she noted. “Ali is the right person at this time, and she will leverage her global experience, keen business acumen and deep expertise of the energy transition to grow this critical business, execute our Destination Zero strategy and create a stronger Cummins.”

Trueblood has two bachelor’s degrees and a master’s degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and holds a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.