Trystar adds two more companies to portfolio

Trystar, a designer and manufacturer of portable and industrial power products, has made a number of interesting acquisitions lately. Most recently, it acquired Wisconsin-based Macromatic Industrial Controls Inc. and expanded its presence in Canada with Primax Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Quebec, Primax Technologies makes AC and DC uninterruptible power systems, DC-to-AC inverters, AC-to-DC rectifiers, and AC and DC distribution panels. (Photo: Trystar)

About the latter, Trystar said it expects the move to strengthen its portfolio of electrical power conversion and battery technology solutions that are critical for power reliability, uptime, and resilience in the utility, power generation, commercial and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Primax Technologies produces utility and industrial-grade AC and DC uninterruptible power systems, DC-to-AC inverters, AC-to-DC rectifiers, and AC and DC distribution panels leveraging lithium-ion, nickel-cadmium, and lead-acid batteries and related technology.

“The acquisition of Primax complements Trystar’s portfolio of high-quality electrical power solutions with additional capabilities for utility and industrial customers,” said Trystar CEO A.J. Smith, Faribault, Minn. “It advances our capabilities for utility substations and industrial battery system solutions, which are increasingly critical to power reliability, uptime and resilience.

“Batteries and battery technologies are central to electrical power resiliency solutions and important to carbon-free energy systems. For example, they can facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources like wind and solar by smoothing out their intermittent nature. They can store excess energy during periods of high renewable generation and release it when needed. Battery-based system solutions can also contribute to peak shaving applications or grid stability by allowing substations to continue powering protective devices, relays, transfer switches, breakers, fans, and other devices. And like Trystar, Primax creates custom solutions that match customers’ exacting needs for their resiliency solutions.”

Founded in 1993, Primax has 61 employees.

“Primax is excited to join with Trystar,” said Primax President Haissam Nasrat. “And with automation being the new normal, Trystar can also provide its customers with battery-driven monitoring and communication solutions to expand the reach of trained, technical personnel. Trystar will also gain expanded access to our strong utility and industrial customer base in Canada, where it can offer a variety of compelling solutions.”

Headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Macromatic engineers and manufactures industrial controls, monitoring, and protection products designed to maintain productivity. (Photo: Trystar)

Trystar said its acquisition of Macromatic is expected to enhance its monitoring and control offerings and give it access to additional industrial customers.

Headquartered in Waukesha, Wis., Macromatic engineers and manufactures industrial controls, monitoring, and protection products. Its relays make data available for continuous monitoring, real-time alerts, and intelligent troubleshooting in smart connected control systems.

Macromatic solutions serve several markets, including irrigation, material handling, packaging, and pump and motor control applications.

“The acquisition of Macromatic supports Trystar’s mission to help customers maximize uptime,” said Smith. “Traditionally, we have accomplished this by enhancing power control, reliability, quality, and continuity through docking stations, power conditioners, UPS, and other power infrastructure solutions. With the acquisition of Macromatic, we are adding to the monitoring capabilities brought to us through the Cyber Sciences acquisition in mid-2023 and increasing our focus on the uptime and productivity of our customers’ operations.

“Macromatic designs and manufactures monitoring, control, timing, and condition-sensing electronic relays and other devices that keep an operation running smoothly, efficiently, and safely. In effect, Trystar is helping customers optimize productivity by helping them manage power at the infrastructure and operational levels. Also, Macromatic’s business philosophy aligns with that of Trystar. We both take pride in short lead times, customization, flexible product design, and exceptional customer support.”

Founded in 1975, Macromatic has 37 employees consisting of design and manufacturing engineers, administrative and production staff, and regional sales managers.