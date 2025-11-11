Responsive Image Banner

TTControl focuses on sustainable ag solutions

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

11 November 2025

TTControl, a joint venture of TTTECH and Hydac, and Hydac Software are presenting their latest solutions for intelligent, connected, safe and secure systems for the agricultural sector in a joint exhibit at Agritechnica 2025, Nov. 9-15. The focus is on digitalization and automation solutions that enable smart farming and precision agriculture.

TTControl FusionAI computing platform The FusionAI computing platform at the center of an architecture for safe connectivity of agricultural machinery and smart farming solutions. (Source: TTControl)

Debuting at the show, TTControl is providing a first look at its MotionAI high-performance computing platform, which is currently in development. This next-generation, safety-certified control and computing platform is designed for demanding automation and autonomous functions in mobile machinery. It combines advanced AI and machine learning capabilities with functional safety, supporting the transition from automation to full autonomy in agricultural and off-highway vehicles.

Other solutions on display include:

  • FusionAI: This multi-interface and multi-screen computing platform equipped with an integrated AI accelerator is specifically designed for edge AI applications. It enables advanced assistance systems and highly automated working functions, such as spot spraying and real-time plant recognition, by supporting seamless camera integration and neural network-based decision-making.
  • Vision 3 series of rugged, high-resolution HMI displays: Designed for complex vehicle architectures, the displays are available in a range of sizes, from 4 to 12 in. Vision 3 incorporates integrated electronics and powerful processing capabilities to provide enhanced performance and advanced data visualization designed to help operators manage and monitor vehicle functions efficiently.
  • TTC 2000 series of next-generation electronic control units (ECUs): The ECUs come in three size categories for high-end to mid-size and compact applications. Built on modular hardware and software building blocks, they are designed to offer flexibility, scalability and performance.
  • Modular and scalable connectivity and telematics solutions: These solutions, built for harsh environments and to support evolving cybersecurity standards, provide plug-and-play connectivity for robust network architectures, seamless integration and reliable performance. IoT gateways and cloud management platforms enable real-time data access, remote diagnostics and farm management. 
  • MATCH Software Platform by Hydac Software: This TÜV-certified middleware for advanced development offers cross-product compatibility and a comprehensive solution for the entire product lifecycle.
  • TTControl Application Development Center (ADC): The ADC leverages more than 20 years of hardware and software development experience to deliver engineering services and lifecycle support to OEMs, from requirements to commissioning and maintenance.
