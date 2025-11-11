TTControl focuses on sustainable ag solutions

TTControl, a joint venture of TTTECH and Hydac, and Hydac Software are presenting their latest solutions for intelligent, connected, safe and secure systems for the agricultural sector in a joint exhibit at Agritechnica 2025, Nov. 9-15. The focus is on digitalization and automation solutions that enable smart farming and precision agriculture.

The FusionAI computing platform at the center of an architecture for safe connectivity of agricultural machinery and smart farming solutions. (Source: TTControl)

Debuting at the show, TTControl is providing a first look at its MotionAI high-performance computing platform, which is currently in development. This next-generation, safety-certified control and computing platform is designed for demanding automation and autonomous functions in mobile machinery. It combines advanced AI and machine learning capabilities with functional safety, supporting the transition from automation to full autonomy in agricultural and off-highway vehicles.

Other solutions on display include: