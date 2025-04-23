Turntide adds advanced axial flux motor
23 April 2025
Turntide Technologies has introduced the AF430S, an advanced axial flux motor designed to meet the needs associated with electrification in compact, high-performance applications such as electric vehicles, construction equipment, military vehicles, marine vessels and high-speed transportation.
According to the company, the AF430S offers up to 95% efficiency, more than 5.4 kW/kg of power density and a torque density of more than 20.5 Nm/kg. It features a compact, lightweight design that combines enhanced vehicle performance and quiet, smooth and low-vibration operation.
The robust construction and advanced thermal management of the AF430S enable reliable operation and optimal performance, extending motor life, Turntide stated. The design requires less maintenance throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle, which the company said lowers the total cost of ownership.
Products will be available for customers to sample beginning mid-2025.
