Turntide adds EU-compliant Gen 5 battery

Turntide Technologies, a supplier of electric motors, power electronics and energy storage, announced the availability of its EU-compliant Gen 5 NMC modular battery. The battery is designed for enhanced safety, reliability and sustainability with high energy density in a low-profile form factor, which the company said gives OEMs greater flexibility for rapid integration and scalability for a range of applications.

The Gen 5 complies with new EU CE, UN38.3, ECE-R100.3 battery standards. (Photo: Turntide Technologies)

The Gen 5 complies with new EU CE, UN38.3, ECE-R100.3 battery standards. It features a modular, scalable design from 4.5 kWh (100 Ah) or 6.8 kWh (150 Ah) or multiple battery packs (up to 18 total, max 9 in series) can be connected to increase total energy storage for custom voltage and capacity.

“OEMs are under pressure to accelerate the development and deployment of electric vehicles,” said Steve Hornyak, CEO, Turntide. “Our regulation-ready Gen 5 battery is designed for immediate integration, helping OEMs accelerate their path to production in a market that demands safety, transparency, and reliability at every stage of the battery lifecycle.”

The battery’s high gravimetric and volumetric energy density enhances efficiency and allows for flexible, space-saving installation in verticals such as construction, industrial, AGV, agriculture and military. It is securely mountable in 3-axis. A separate BCU (battery control unit) allows for greater flexibility, ease of installation and simplified serviceability.

The battery has a proven lifecycle of more than 3,000 cycles with 85% capacity retention, said Turntide. Its IP66-rated weatherproof aluminum case provides optimal protection for reliable energy storage.