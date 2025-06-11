Turntide expands Gen 6 inverter range

Turntide Technologies, a global provider of electric motors, power electronics and energy storage, announced its expanded range of Gen 6 inverters during iVT Expo 2025 in Cologne, Germany. The Gen 6 inverters deliver enhanced power density and high-voltage performance ranging from 48 volts, 450 amps up to 80 volts, 700 amps in what the company said is one of the smallest form factors on the market.

Turntide Gen 6 inverters. (Photo: Turntide Technologies)

The power and form factor of the inverters are designed to allow a motor to operate efficiently across a range of voltages and currents, said Turntide, minimizing energy loss, optimizing vehicle and machine performance and extending battery range. They are suited for various e-mobility and industrial applications, including two- and three-wheel vehicles, material handling equipment and other low-voltage electrification needs.

The company also announced it has added advanced electric motor designer EVR Motors as its newest Turntide Turnkey Solutions partner. EVR Motors’ TS-RFPM motor technology enables smaller, lighter, lower-cost motors tailored to user requirements. Its lineup, ranging from 6 kW to 150 kW, complements Turntide’s next-generation inverters, the company said, enabling customers to take advantage of the power density and smaller footprint, maximizing flexibility across diverse applications.

“To meet the rapidly evolving demands of electrification, OEMs need integrated, intelligent systems,” said Opher Doron, CEO, EVR. “That’s why we’re excited to be a part of the Turntide Turnkey Solutions program. Their collaborative, systems approach accelerates innovation, reduces development risk and gives manufacturers a faster path to market with a system meeting their unique demands.”

“In today’s competitive market, OEMs can’t afford delays. The faster they can launch, the faster they can lead,” said Ryan Grodzki, VP, Strategic Partnerships, Turntide. “With our newest partner in EVR Motors, our next-generation inverters and expanded Turnkey Solutions, we are enabling OEMs to seamlessly complete electrification systems to bring efficient products to market more quickly.”

Customers are already leveraging the combined solutions. Rise Robotics has joined forces with Turntide and EVR Motors at iVT Expo, showcasing its Beltdraulic System in the EVR Motors booth. The system combines EVR’s compact, 160-mm radial flux motor with Turntide’s Gen 6, Size 4 48V inverter to offer a scalable electric alternative to traditional hydraulics. By leveraging the compact motor’s high torque density, RISE eliminated the need for a gearbox, reducing weight and system cost.

Dust Moto, a U.S.-based electric dirt bike manufacturer, is also integrating Turntide’s Gen 6 80V inverter with EVR’s 185-mm air-cooled motor. The combination enables Dust Moto bikes to reach up to 30 kW of peak power, delivering enhanced speed and torque in demanding off-road environments.