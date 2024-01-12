Two more Volvo Electric models approved for UK grant programme

FH and FM Electric tractors at Millbrook Testing Centre (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo Trucks has revealed that two additional electric tractor units have been approved for the UK government’s £25,000 plug-in grant.

The OEM is the first company to have a total of four different low-emissions models approved for the grant programme.

New additions to the qualifying lineup include Truck of the Year 2024 Volvo FH Electric and the FM Electric. Both are 4x2 tractor units with a maximum six battery packs. Other models already approved are the FL Electric 4x2 rigid and the FE Electric 6x2 rigid.

The grant scheme allows individual buyers to receive up to five large-truck grants each financial year. A total of 100 £25K large truck grants are available across the market each year. The amount of the grant is reduced as sales volumes increase.

Hannah Mayo, director of New Vehicle Sales, Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland, said: “The availability of our full range of electric vehicles represents a new era in road transport, and demonstrates our clear market leadership in electromobility.

“We ended last year with more than 250 electric truck orders secured for the UK and Irish markets. With the grant now extended to include the FH and FM Electric, there’s an extra incentive for UK fleets to begin the transition.”