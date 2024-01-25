U.S. Department of Energy announces $131 million for EV battery supply chain, innovation projects

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

25 January 2024

The projects are intended to reduce EV technology costs, increase driving range and build a secure and sustainable battery supply chain.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced more than $131 million for projects to advance research and development in electric vehicle batteries and charging systems and funding for a consortium to address critical priorities for the next phase of widescale EV commercialization.

DOE said 27 projects were selected to receive $71 million to develop clean mobility options intended to alleviate EV battery supply chain concerns and increase EV drive range. These projects are funded through DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. They aim to reduce EV battery costs, improve the efficiency and convenience of public transportation, advance on-board EV charging systems and increase the range of electric vehicles.

Among the selected projects are the following:

  • Cummins: Stationary polyphase wireless charging for heavy-duty vehicles — $5,000,000
  • Cummins: Development of a high-efficiency, low-emissions heavy-duty hydrogen internal combustion engine — $3,500,000
  • PACCAR: Development and demonstration of a heavy-duty hydrogen internal combustion engine — $3,500,000
  • Mahle Powertrain: High-power ultra-low emissions HD H2 engine — $3,499,162

The remaining $60 million is earmarked for the United States Advanced Battery Consortium (USABC) of Southfield, Michigan, DOE said, for pre-competitive, vehicle-related advanced battery R&D that addresses critical priorities for the next phase of widescale EV commercialization. USABC will focus on R&D for EV batteries with enhanced performance; EV batteries using earth-abundant and domestically available battery materials; light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicle batteries; and more cost-efficient battery recycling processes.

