Updated assembly line at MAN Truck & Bus supports electric truck production

Marriage cell on the new assembly line at the MAN Truck & Bus plant in Munich (Photo: MAN Truck & Bus)

MAN Truck & Bus has reported that its plant in Munich now has an updated assembly line which can support series production of battery-electric trucks.

Moving forward, the line will be able to produce both diesel and electric trucks in a fully-integrated manufacturing process.

MAN CEO Alexander Vlaskamp commented: “The start of series production of our electric trucks is historic. It marks a turning point in our history! The future of MAN begins now, at this very moment.

“The entire MAN team is proud to be actively shaping the transformation from diesel to electric drive. Our highly efficient electric trucks will make locally emission-free freight transport a reality. This is an enormously important step towards achieving our goal of becoming CO2-neutral by 2050.”

He added that the ability to produce diesel and electric trucks on the same line would deliver improved flexibility and increase production efficiency.

According to Vlaskamp, MAN has invested nearly €400 million in R&D alone so it can offer its conventional truck range with electric power. That extends from 12- to 50-tonne vehicles.

MAN has targeted delivering 1,000 electric trucks by the end of 2025. Dependent on use and electricity sourcing, that would remove an equivalent amount of CO2 from the atmosphere as would be produced by a small German town.

Michael Kobriger, member of the Executive Board for Production and Logistics, said: “We are investing around €1 billion in the conversion to electrification of our European plants in this decade – a large part of this in Germany. This is also a strong industrial policy signal for Bavaria as a business location, as we are actively shaping the transformation in Nuremberg and Munich.”

Maximum daily output at MAN’s primary assembly location stands at 100 units, reagardless of powertrain type. It takes about eight hours to produce each vehicle.

As with any modern automotive assembly line, production can flex to suit market demand. Where those models are fitted with axles, tanks and exhaust systems, electric variants have battery packs added under the cab together with other electrical hardware. More than 5,000 employees have been trained in high-voltage tech for the transformation.