Updated SensorCloud RTK service for accurate autonomous machine positioning

SensorCloud RTK (real-time kinematic) is a multi-continent, IP-based RTK cloud network that can simplify RTK correction pipelines.

New updates to HBK’s SensorCloud RTK service have made the solution more reliable and cost effective in supporting precise positioning for autonomous systems.

When paired with compatible MicroStrain by HBK navigation systems, the solution can deliver centimetre-level positioning accuracy, all without complex setup or calibration.

Network coverage across the US, Europe and other locations is supported by a high-density base system.

Scalability of the system means that there is the option to start with the 3DM-GQ7-GNSS/INS and £DM-RTK modem for testing and development, which can then be migrated to the 3DM-CV7-GNSS/INS for volume production.

The SensorCloud RTK subscription model also allows supports fleets as they get larger without requiring new contracts.

SensorCloud RTK is suitable for any application where precise positioning is essential, from agriculture to mining, drone operation and even automated delivery robots.

Through a partnership with Point One, SensorCloud is now being offered at a reduced cost of $650/year for the software API and $1,500/year for the 3DM-RTK cell modem.