Vanair acquires Grip Idle Management

Vanair has acquired Grip Idle Management, a company recognized for its patented technology in vehicle engine idle reduction, part of the company’s goal to provide state-of-the-art solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and environmental impact.

Grip Idle Management’s idle management systems are designed to minimize fuel consumption, reduce engine hours, decrease emissions and optimize overall fleet performance. The technology integrates with Vanair’s existing EPEQ idle management systems (EPEQ IM). Vanair said the combination of both companies is expected to unite the best features of their systems, creating an integrated offering of idle management technology.

“The Grip Idle Management acquisition is a significant milestone for Vanair, reinforcing our dedication to driving innovation in Mobile Power Solutions,” said Greg Kokot, president, Vanair, Michigan City, Ind. “This strategic move not only expands our technological expertise but also underscores our commitment to delivering even greater value to our customers.”

Key advancements that are expected to result from the acquisition:

Enhanced product portfolio: Vanair will integrate Grip Idle Management’s advanced idle reduction systems into its range of vehicle solutions, offering customers a broader array of products and features.

Expanded technological capabilities: The integration of Grip’s advanced idle management technology will enhance the existing features of Vanair’s EPEQ IM cab comfort climate control systems, ensuring operator comfort while reducing fuel consumption, engine hours, and emissions.

Telematics integration: Seamless communication between vehicles and central operations will streamline optimized fleet management.

Enhanced customer support: Vanair said its commitment to customer service guarantees operators receive unparalleled assistance and training

Grip Idle Management, which was based in Ontario, Canada, will be relocated to Vanair’s headquarters in Michigan City, Ind.

“The alignment of our combined technologies brought together under one roof will offer customers an unmatched idle management solution that is dependable and versatile,” said Brian Bassindale, president, Grip Idle Management. “We are excited to have been given the opportunity for Vanair to take the Grip Idle Management System to new heights and look forward to being a part of their success in the future.”