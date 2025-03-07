Vanair adds multifunction solution for work trucks

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

07 March 2025

Vanair Manufacturing, a Lincoln Electric Company, showcased its integrated portfolio of Vanair and Lincoln Electric welding, air and mobile power solutions for the work truck industry during NTEA Work Truck Week 2025. The lineup on display included one of the first major advancements to emerge from last year’s acquisition of Vanair by Lincoln Electric – the Ranger Air 330MPX.

Lincoln Electric Ranger Air 330MPX. (Photo: Vanair/Lincoln Electric)

The Ranger Air 330MPX is a multifunction engine drive system that Vanair said builds on the foundation of the Ranger Air 260MPX engine-driven welder/generator (also on display) by offering advanced features such as such as a gouge mode, pipe welding mode, pulsed TIG and spool gun for enhanced flexibility. The engine drive delivers five functions into one unit: air compressor, generator, battery jump assist, battery charge, and multi-process welder. Variable engine speed and auto stop/start technology reduce fuel consumption, while maintenance alerts notify operators when service is needed.

The system incorporates a custom-engineered Vanair roatry screw air compressor rated 40 cfm at 150 psi; advanced multi-process Lincoln multi-process welding capabilities with 350-amp output; and integrated battery charging and jumpstart technology. The unit is powered by a 27.5-hp Rehlko (formerly Kohler) gasoline engine and can be used to jump and charge 12V and 24V batteries on site, boosting productivity with 330 amps for cold cranking assist powered by a 10-kW AC generator, the company said.

The new model has also been designed for reduced maintenance, an optimized footprint (26 x 20 x 48 in.) and durability in demanding environments.

Other new and enhanced products on display included:

  • Air N Arc 330 Diesel fully integrated power system;
  • Ranger Air 260MPX engine-driven welder/generator;
  • LN-25X wire feeder;
  • Velion 50kW DC Fast Charger;
  • And the ELEVATE SLi portable, battery-powered welding solution.
