Vanair unveils zero-emission power skid

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

03 March 2026

Vanair zero-emission EPEQ EPRO20 Power Skid. (Photo: Vanair)

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev., Vanair, a Lincoln Electric Company, is showing its new EPEQ EPRO20 Power Skid, a zero-emission, battery-powered air compressor, to the industry for the first time in the Lincoln Electric/Vanair booth (P8449). The system is a finalist for the ConExpo-Con/Agg Next Level Awards.

The 400-lb., skid-mounted EPEQ EPRO20 drops into any pickup truck, UTV, van or trailer without installation, wiring or permanent vehicle modifications. Applications range from residential contractors operating nail guns to utility crews running pneumatic tools.

At the heart of the system is the advanced ELiMENT LiFePO4 battery providing 100 ampere-hours of 48V power and a 5,000-cycle lifespan. The battery powers the EPEQ AIR20 reciprocating compressor through dual-speed operation, offering 10 cfm for extended runtime or 20 cfm for high-demand applications. A 30-gal. air storage tank ensures consistent pressure delivery. Shore power charging capability enables overnight battery replenishment.

The EPEQ EPRO20’s Smart Display is a 7-in. interface that provides real-time monitoring of battery health, air pressure and system status. Comprehensive battery management protections include over-current, short-circuit and temperature monitoring to ensure reliable operation in harsh construction environments.

