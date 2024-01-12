Vermeer vacuum excavators set the stage

Vermeer revealed its latest developments in vacuum excavators in a major unveiling at Utility Expo 2023 last fall, pulling the covers off of a prototype model that sets the stage for future generations of trailer vacs as well as a substantial upgrade to its VXT600 vac truck.

Vermeer VX75 prototype trailer vacuum excavator. (Photo: Vermeer)

The VX75 trailer vacuum excavator prototype is designed with a low profile and shorter trailer length (3 ft. shorter than the previous model) that is intended to make it easier to get into urban areas to perform various utility work, such as potholing, horizontal directional drilling slurry management and microtrenching dust containment. It is powered by a 74.3-hp (56 kW) Kubota diesel engine and comes equipped with a 1,500-cfm vacuum blower that generates up to 15-in. Hg of suction force. A 5-in. hydraulic boom option is offered for standard units and a 4-in. hydraulic boom option is available for air and jetter versions.

The unit comes with a 500-gal. spoil tank with two 125-gal. freshwater tanks or an 800-gal. spoil tank with two 205-gal. freshwater tanks. It also has an 8-gpm, 3,000-psi water system, a dual cyclone filtration system and a full open cam over the spoil tank door.

The VX75 can be configured with a 180-cfm,110-psi air compressor for dry digging and powering pneumatic tools, an 18-gpm at 2,000-psi jetter for cleaning pipes and culverts up to 12 in. in diameter and an 8-gpm auxiliary hydraulic system for powering tools. Other optional accessories include a strong arm, arrow board, 300,000-BTU hot box and external kerosene tank for the hot box.

A CAN bus control system throughout simplifies wiring and improves reliability, delivers operator-friendly controls and provides more machine operating information, Vermeer said. The control panel and full-function remote control allow operators to start and stop the machine and control all functions, from the boom to the water system and spoil tank. The remote control feature is especially useful for slurry management, the company added, as crews no longer have to manually restart the unit when draining a pit.

Vermeer VXT600 next-gen vacuum excavator. (Photo: KHL Staff)

Designed for high volume, light weight

Vermeer also unveiled the redesigned VXT600 vacuum excavator, which the company said was designed from the ground up with the goal of making “the lightest 12-yd. truck on the market.”

Weighing in at just under 40,000 lb. (empty), the VXT600 has a 12-cu.-yd. elongated spoil tank design and 1,200-gal. freshwater tank capacity that facilitate more even weight distribution during travel while maximizing material load volume. In addition, a low profile (12.25 ft. with boom) allows for enhanced maneuverability around overhead obstructions such as trees, power lines and bridges.

The unit features a vacuum system powered by a 6,400-cfm Helical tri-lobe Jurop blower, a 23-ft. boom, 8-in. diameter dig hose, a vacuum level of 27-in. Hg and a water pump that can produce 10 gpm of flow at 3,000 psi. The boom dig hose can be stowed with the dig tube attached to minimize setup time between digs, Vermeer said. Controls consist of a 7-in. LCD electronic display and full-function wireless remote or optional belly pack or handheld unit.

Vermeer VXT600 vacuum excavator weighs less, carries more A look at the features of the second-generation VXT600 vacuum excavator

Other available accessories include a 180-cfm, 110-psi air compressor for dry digging and powering pneumatic tools, a 20-gpm water pump to allow digging with two wands, a 420,000-BTU Dynablast hot water heater and a cold weather kit to heat cabinets, water lines and valves.

The spoil tank has an easy to use cam-over door and can be angled up to 50 degrees for quick spoil removal; a tank vibrator is also available for even more efficient offloading. The boom does not have to be unstowed for offloading.

Chassis options offered for the VXT600 include a Kenworth T880 truck with a 510-hp (380-kW) Paccar MX-13 engine or a Mack Granite truck with a 505-hp (377-kW) Mack MP8 engine, each mated to a six-speed Allison 4500RDS transmission. Both chassis have an 86,000-lb. GVWR and two pusher axles.