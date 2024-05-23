Vesely named Mitsubishi Marine manager, VP of operations for Cascade Engine Center

Mitsubishi Marine Engine announced that Brian Vesely has been named Mitsubishi Marine manager and vice president of operations for Cascade Engine Center, Tukwila, Wash. His role will include sales, marketing and support activities for Mitsubishi Marine Engines in Cascade’s West Coast territory, including California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii. Vesely will focus on the region’s heavy-duty commercial applications, ranging from approximately 429 to 1,676 hp with Mitsubishi’s Tier 3 and Tier 4 engine solutions.

Brian Vesely (Photo: Mitsubishi Marine/Cascade Engine Center)

Mitsubishi Marine Engine said Vesely’s knowledge of power systems and applications will add immediate value to Cascade in its efforts to support new power and repower opportunities along the West Coast.

“Cascade Engine Center is a valued partner of ours, and Mr. Vesely is an excellent choice to represent our products on the West Coast,” said Mr. Tatsuro Usuki, president of Mitsubishi Engine Turbo of America. “He offers tremendous knowledge and experience in marine engines that aligns well with Mitsubishi’s innovation within the industry.”

With nearly 30 years of industry experience, Vesely has worked in the diesel engine and systems sector for a variety of applications, including marine transportation, marine construction, fishing, ferries, tugs and government agencies. He has provided design and in-service support for customers’ propulsion and generation system needs.