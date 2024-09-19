Related Articles
Video: Caterpillar Takes a Clean Sheet to Next-gen Skid-steer and Compact Track Loaders

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

19 September 2024

Jayesh Menon, new product introduction manager at Caterpillar, shares with Power Progress’ Becky Schultz how a clean sheet approach to the design of the next-generation skid-steer and compact track loaders ensured the machines could deliver more power and performance via features such as a new engine platform, advanced hydraulic architecture and E-bar undercarriage – all while maintaining operator comfort and ease of operation.

Caterpillar launches eight new loaders
Caterpillar launches eight new loaders Four new skid steer loaders and four compact track loaders unveiled
