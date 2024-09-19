Video: Caterpillar Takes a Clean Sheet to Next-gen Skid-steer and Compact Track Loaders
19 September 2024
Jayesh Menon, new product introduction manager at Caterpillar, shares with Power Progress’ Becky Schultz how a clean sheet approach to the design of the next-generation skid-steer and compact track loaders ensured the machines could deliver more power and performance via features such as a new engine platform, advanced hydraulic architecture and E-bar undercarriage – all while maintaining operator comfort and ease of operation.
