Video: Caterpillar Takes a Clean Sheet to Next-gen Skid-steer and Compact Track Loaders

Jayesh Menon, new product introduction manager at Caterpillar, shares with Power Progress’ Becky Schultz how a clean sheet approach to the design of the next-generation skid-steer and compact track loaders ensured the machines could deliver more power and performance via features such as a new engine platform, advanced hydraulic architecture and E-bar undercarriage – all while maintaining operator comfort and ease of operation.

Caterpillar launches eight new loaders Four new skid steer loaders and four compact track loaders unveiled