Video Exclusive - Electrifying Agricultural Machines: The Quiet Revolution

Diesel Progress International and New Power Progress Editor Julian Buckley hosted a roundtable Q&A discussion at Agritechnica 2023 in Hanover, Germany, on the topic “Electrifying Agricultural Machines: The Quiet Revolution”. This educational Q&A session brought together representatives from leading agricultural equipment and component suppliers to discuss the advantages of electrification in agricultural machinery, including zero emissions and low to zero noise levels, as well as the technologies available to transition tractors and other machines away from fossil fuel-based power systems.

Featured speakers included:

Mark Schwager, president and co-founder of Monarch Tractor, which developed “the world’s first 100% electric, driver optional, connected tractor”;

Bas Verkaik, co-founder and CEO at ELEO Technologies, a battery technology manufacturer based in the Netherlands and majority owned by Yanmar;

David Stockbauer-Muhr, head of Electric Systems Development Off-Highway, ZF;

and Kari Aaltonen, director of engineering, AGCO Power, which unveiled the CORE50 eHydrogen prototype hybrid engine at the show.

For more details on each of the presenters, see below.