[VIDEO] Honda’s New ProVision ZTR Electric Mowers Include Autonomous Model
19 November 2025
At a media event during Equip Expo 2025 in Louisville, Ky., Barry Dlugasz, director of sales – Power Equipment, Honda, outlined the key features of the newly launched ProZision lineup of battery-powered zero-turn-radius (ZTR) lawn mowers, which include two traditional and an autonomous model. The mowers are powered by six lithium-ion batteries and five 48-volt brushless electric motors.
