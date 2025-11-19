Related Articles
[VIDEO] Honda’s New ProVision ZTR Electric Mowers Include Autonomous Model

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

19 November 2025

At a media event during Equip Expo 2025 in Louisville, Ky., Barry Dlugasz, director of sales – Power Equipment, Honda, outlined the key features of the newly launched ProZision lineup of battery-powered zero-turn-radius (ZTR) lawn mowers, which include two traditional and an autonomous model. The mowers are powered by six lithium-ion batteries and five 48-volt brushless electric motors.

Honda zero-turn-radius (ZTR) lawn mowers battery-powered autonomous model Equip Expo 2025 Barry Dlugasz ProZision lineup Louisville, Ky.
